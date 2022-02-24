Mr De Croo slates “kleptocracy in the Kremlin”

“Today we are experiencing one of the darkest days since the Second World War” Mr De Croo told the Belgian parliament. “We are witnessing a military conflict on European soil, on the borders of the European Union and NATO territory and with Russian aggression against an innocent Ukraine that has never been seen before.”

Mr De Croo castigated the Russian leader Vladimir Putin:

“In recent months many courageous Russians have taken to the streets to protest against the autocracy and kleptocracy of the Russian president. They were violently crushed, poisoned and murdered. Today Putin is expanding his aggression to include 45 million Ukrainians”.

The PM says Russia is only targeting Ukraine: “There are no elements confirming Russia also has NATO countries in its sights. Despite this, several European countries feel threatened and this is why we have invoked article 4 of the NATO charter”.

“This stipulates that the alliance must hold consultations when countries feel threatened in their territorial integrity, political independence or security. First consultations took place this morning. Tomorrow heads of state and government of the 30 NATO countries will hold talks”.

The European council grouping EU heads of state and government is convened in special session this afternoon to decide on stiffer sanctions.

“Firstly, there are financial sanctions” said De Croo. “We must cut the access Russian banks and state-owned companies have to the international money markets. More individuals from the political and economic elite need to be put on the sanction list. The package of sanctions must also focus on the technology that Russia requires to keep its economic and military activities on the road”.

“Sanctions are not designed to hit the Russian people but must increase pressure on the autocratic regime in the Kremlin”.

“What is in play today is nothing less than peace and security in Europe. In coming days the West must steer a steady course”.