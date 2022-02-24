Russian embassy target of Ukrainian anger
Brussels is among the capitals where spontaneous protests have started following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 250 people gathered outside the Russian embassy in the Belgian capital to make clear their opposition to the Russian aggression.
VRT’s reporter at the scene noted that the anger of protesters was palpable. Cars flying the Ukrainian flag drove past sounding their horn. The Russians are being told to leave.
Further protests across the Belgian capital are expected today and in coming days.