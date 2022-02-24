Sanctions, equipment, but no weapons

Speaking before Russia’s invasion on Thursday Mr De Croo spoke of the possibility of the darkest possible scenario materialising: a massive invasion.

“We fully realise that war only creates losers, but we mustn’t make the mistake of closing our eyes to somebody who acts aggressively and endangers the security and stability of Europe” he continued.

Belgium is taking economic and financial sanctions against Russia in consultation with the US, the UK and Canada. Mr De Croo promised further sanctions if further aggressive steps were set by Russia. He added that the government would also consider how Belgian sectors hit by sanctions and possible Russian countersanctions could be helped.

The Belgian defence ministry is preparing for a worst-case scenario. Defence minister Dedonder (Francophone socialist) stressed Belgium would play a full role in NATO and said the country would take its responsibilities within the western military alliance and in the EU, if this organisation decides to widen its military operations.

“Belgium can mobilise hundreds of troops at very short notice” she added.

Belgium will offer a package of support to Ukraine: “The Belgian defence ministry will help Ukraine with equipment. Belgium will also offer humanitarian support as well as the services of B-Fast, the Belgian emergency aid team” PM De Croo said.

Belgium is sending binoculars, tents and blankets to Ukraine, but no weapons. Foreign minister Wilmès added that the equipment being sent would be able to cope with the harsh weather conditions of Ukraine.

Belgium is offering to treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

The foreign minister urged Belgian nationals and their relatives urgently to leave Ukraine.

“There are 233 in number, Belgians and their close relatives. Fifty have told us they are preparing to leave”.

Ms Wilmès urged nationals to leave soonest: “It’s still possible via road” she said on Wednesday. “There are also flights and trains. But the situation can change quickly. Opportunities to leave the country will be limited. An evacuation cannot be guaranteed”.