1,000 people take part in demonstration against Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Around 1,000 people took part in a demonstration in Brussels against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday evening. After an earlier protest outside the Russian Embassy in the Brussels suburb of Ukkel, protesters gathered outside the Russian Federation's permanent representation to the EU on the Regentlaan in Central Brussels at around 8pm. The protesters vented their opposition to the attack by Russia on Ukraine and the incursion by Russian forces into the country.
Later some of the demonstrators moved on to go and make their voices heard outside a European Union building. Meanwhile, EU leaders were meeting in Brussels to decide on additional sanctions against Russia. The demonstrators chanted “Putin terrorist!” and “We want peace!”.
Many of the demonstrators carried placards with slogans such as “No to Putin’s war“ or had Ukrainian flags with them during the demonstration.
Similar demonstrations were held in other major cities across Europe.