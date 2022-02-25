Belgian PM wants Putin on the sanctions list
The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has called for the Russian President Vadimir Putin to be put on the list of Russian individuals whose asset are frozen. Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Mr De Croo said that “It you look at what is happening in Ukraine, and you listen to Putin’s speech it is very clear that he is personally responsible”.
"It is only logical that his financial and other means are frozen and that he is appears on the sanctions list”. Mr De Croo views the Russian action in Ukraine as “a very serious violation of international law”.
The Belgian Prime Minister is satisfied with the addition European sanctions against Russian that were agreed at Thursday’s European Council meeting.
"It’s necessary to tighten the net around the elite in Moscow as much as possible. The Ukranians never wanted this war. We need to hit where it hurts”.
Mr De Croo went onto say that Belgium will step up if NATO requests support from our country’s armed forces. This will also be the case if the Belgian armed services are required to help defend the territorial integrity of another NATO member.
The Belgian Government has already agreed to send protective material and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. “With our partners we are looking at how we can get that material there is the best way possible”.
Meanwhile, staff and the Belgian Embassy in Kiev will remain there.