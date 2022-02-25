COVID-19: fewer new infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

During the week from 15 to 21 February an average of 8,207 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 37% on the 7-day average for the previous week (8 to 14 February). During the same period 41,600 tests were carried out. This is 21% fewer than during the previous week. Of those tested 23.1% tested positive for the virus.

During the week from 8 to 14 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 0.82. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 82 others.

Fewer than 300 COVID-19 patients on ICUs

On Thursday 24 February there were 2,607 patients with COVID-19 that were being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This number is down 20% on a week ago. The figures include both patients admitted specifically due to COVID and patients admitted for other reasons that tested positive for coronavirus. Of those hospital 270 patients are on ICUs, down 23% on a week ago.

The number of admissions to hospital of people with COVID-19 continues to fall. During the week from 18 to 24 February an average of 179 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 27% on the 7-day average for the previous week. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying is also down. During the week from 15 to 21 February an average of 34 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 30,101 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.