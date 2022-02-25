Fuel prices reach record levels

The fighting in Ukraine and Russia's attack on an invasion of parts of the country have resulted in further rises in the price of oil and gas on the global market. From tomorrow these increases will be reflected in the price we pay for petrol or diesel when we go and fill up.

The Federal Economy Department that is responsible for setting the maximum price filling station can charge us for fuel has ruled that the from Saturday 26 February the maximum price for a litre of diesel (B7) will increase by 8.1 cent to 1.927 cent. Never before was the maximum price higher. The previous record was set at the start of this month when the maximum price for diesel rose to 1.85 euro.

The price of petrol 95 (E10) had already reached record levels and now the price is set to rise still further. From Saturday the maximum amount that can be charged for a litre of petrol 95 will be 1.869. Meanwhile, the price of a litre petrol 98 (E5) will be going up 6.9% to an unprecedented 1.977 euro/litre.

Those you that warm your homes with heating oil will see the price rise by 6.77 cent/litre to 0.9552 euro/litre.

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) is also at unprecedented levels. Currently those with vehicles that run on CNG are paying more than 3 euro/KG at the pumps. This compares to an average of between 0.80 and 1 euro per KG during recent years. However, the price of CNG started to rise sharply during last year. By the end of December 2021, the price of a kilo of CNG had risen to 1.99/KG. Since then, it has risen a further 50%.