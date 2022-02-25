Ghent college offers support to its Ukrainian exchange students
The Artevelde College of Higher education in the East Flemish city of Ghent is offering support to the Ukranian exchange students that are studying there. Four students from Ukraine are currently studying at the collage as part of a student exchange programme. Naturally the students are deeply concerned about the situation in their home country. A psychologist is on had to offer them support and counselling.
The four Ukrainians, all students from the National University of Ukraine, are studying occupational therapy at the Artevelde College of Higher Education.
The Artevelde College of Higher Education has a student exchange programme with the National University of Ukraine. There are currently no students from the Artevelde College of Higher Education in Ukraine as during the Christmas holidays it was decided not to send any students from Ghent there this term.
The college doesn’t have exchange programmes with any Russian universities or colleges. Consequently there are no Russian exchange students at the college nor any students from the college currently studying in Russia.