Ghent University asks students in Russia to stay put

As a precautionary measures Ghent University has asked its 18 exchange students currently residing in Russia to say where they are and not to travel around the country. The university has made its request as it will make it easier for it to intervene if the situation escalates further and becomes dangerous for the students.

Ghent University’s Stephanie Lenoir told VRT News that "Earlier this week we collected the contact details of our students in Russia and passed them on to the Belgian embassy. We also made contact ourselves, by telephone or email, to know who is where. This means that we will be able to intervene quickly if needs be and also offer support where necessary."