Ghent University asks students in Russia to stay put
Ghent University has asked its exchange students in Russia to stay where they are and not to travel within the country. The university wants to be able to intervene and bring the students back home if it turns out to be no longer safe for them in Russia. The university currently has 18 students on exchange programmes in Russia.
As a precautionary measures Ghent University has asked its 18 exchange students currently residing in Russia to say where they are and not to travel around the country. The university has made its request as it will make it easier for it to intervene if the situation escalates further and becomes dangerous for the students.
Ghent University’s Stephanie Lenoir told VRT News that "Earlier this week we collected the contact details of our students in Russia and passed them on to the Belgian embassy. We also made contact ourselves, by telephone or email, to know who is where. This means that we will be able to intervene quickly if needs be and also offer support where necessary."
"They can reach us day and night"
The university has told the students that they can always contact them if they have any questions or concerns. "We can offer them practical and emotional support, if necessary," Mr Lenoir told VRT News
He added that this isn’t only the case for students that are in Russia, but also for student on exchange programmes elsewhere and student studying in Ghent itself. "We are also there for them, they can come to us."