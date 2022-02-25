Headquarters of Flemish Children’s Agency searched as part of investigation into baby’s death
Police and the Public Prosecutors Office have conducted a search at the headquarters of the Flemish children’s agency Kind en Gezin. News of the search that was carried out on Thursday morning first appeared in Friday’s editions of the dailies ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and ‘De Morgen’. The search was part of the investigation into the death of a 6-month-old baby at a crèche, near Ghent (East Flanders).
Thursday morning’s search of the headquarters of Kind en Gezin was part of the criminal investigation into the death of a six-month-old baby. Last week, the girl was admitted to Ghent University Hospital (UZ Gent) with severe brain trauma, after an incident at the 't Sloeberhuisje crèche in Mariakerke, near Ghent. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear. However, on Wednesday it was confirmed that she died as a result of "shaken baby syndrome".
The search can be seen as being relatively routine given the circumstances. VRT sources say that detectives spoke to a several people at Kind en Gezin during the search of the agency’s HQ. They are also reported to have taken documents with them.
Last week manageress of the crèche and here father were arrested. She has since been released on conditional bail. However, her father remains in custody. He has been charged with assault and battery resulting in death without intent to kill. The manageress of the crèche has also been charged.
Under fire
The children’s agency Kind en Gezin came under fire when it emerged that several reports and complaints had been made about malpractice at the ‘t Sloeberhuisje crèche in recent years. These include complaints about poor hygiene, bruising to children that had been entrusted to crèche's care and a heavy-handed approach by staff at the crèche and possible violence toward the children that were being looked after there.
The Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) has also come in for criticism. On Wednesday the opposition greens and far-right Vlaams Belang called for his resignation. Mr Beke has indicated that he will order an audit and that more thorough checks will be carried out on crèches about which complaints have been made.