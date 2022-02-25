Headquarters of Flemish Children’s Agency searched as part of investigation into baby’s death

Thursday morning’s search of the headquarters of Kind en Gezin was part of the criminal investigation into the death of a six-month-old baby. Last week, the girl was admitted to Ghent University Hospital (UZ Gent) with severe brain trauma, after an incident at the 't Sloeberhuisje crèche in Mariakerke, near Ghent. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear. However, on Wednesday it was confirmed that she died as a result of "shaken baby syndrome".

The search can be seen as being relatively routine given the circumstances. VRT sources say that detectives spoke to a several people at Kind en Gezin during the search of the agency’s HQ. They are also reported to have taken documents with them.

Last week manageress of the crèche and here father were arrested. She has since been released on conditional bail. However, her father remains in custody. He has been charged with assault and battery resulting in death without intent to kill. The manageress of the crèche has also been charged.