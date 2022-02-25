Inflation rises to 8.04%

The last time the so-called trigger index was exceeded was just two months ago and the last time the trigger index was applied so often in such a short space of time was back in 1982. Pensions and benefits will rise by a further 2% next month with public sector employees to see their gross incomes increase by 2% in April.

Belgium is one of the few countries in the world that uses the trigger index system to help keep public sector wages, pensions and benefits keep pace with inflations. Increase to help private sector employees’ wages keep pace are subject to conditions agreed in collective labour agreements relating to the sectors of the economy in which they work.