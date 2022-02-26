250 Covid patients in critical care

Code yellow measures apply when there are fewer than 65 daily Covid hospitalisations and fewer than 300 patients in ICUs.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 22 February, 7,702 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 35% on the week.

70% of cases are conventional omicron variant with most of the other cases, 29%, the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

In the week to 25 February on average 172 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 25% on the week.

2,503 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 250 patients are in intensive care – down 25% on the week and the figure has been falling for days now.

In the week to 22 February on average 32 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 33% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 30,121 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 40,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 22 February – a 19% fall on the week. 22.3% of tests came back positive. The figure is down 5.5%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 0.82 – down 2% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 82 others and the pandemic is no longer widening.

6,974,679 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 61% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.