“The situation is dire” explains Wilfried Vancraen. “First and foremost we are concerned about the 400 employees on our payroll. We try to be in constant contact with Kyiv. Some people have fled. Others are in bomb shelters. Some people are still at home. Some workers have been called up for military service. Others have volunteered”.

“Many people are still at work. It’s admirable under these conditions. We told them they don’t need to work, but they should first and foremost look after their family. Our priority is to help hem”.

Materialise’s customers shouldn’t notice too much of the impact on the company.

“We have operations across the globe. There are similar teams in Malaysia and Colombia. They will now take over part of their work. In this way we can guarantee continuity for customers”.

Materialise did prepare for problems.

“Some of our workers had already fled to Poland, where we also have a division or are at work in a back office in western Ukraine where fewer problems are anticipated. What is happening is worse than we ever expected. It’s worse than a worst-case scenario”.