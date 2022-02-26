Andy heads for Ukrainian border to collect refugees

“There’s a true exodus from Ukraine, but how can we help these people? That’s what I and my Russian wife wondered.”

“These people have been under way for days and have had to queue on the border for many hours. I can help them out with food but also provide temporary accommodation”.

“I appreciate I will witness heart wrenching scenes. I expect to see cars chock-a-bloc with women and children. Men have been called up to fight”.

Katerina, Andy’s Russian wife, can’t see her husband at the border soon enough. “I’m ashamed about what Putin is doing. I feel great sadness for the people of Ukraine. My husband faces hard choices. That’s why we want as many people as possible to follow our example”.

Ukrainian citizens can visit Belgium for 90 days without a visa. People wanting to stay longer need to apply for a residence permit.

“We want to offer solutions in this emergency” says Katrina. “Of course we hope it will only be for a short while. These people want to return home ASAP and get back to ordinary life”.