Belgian business fears impact of the Ukraine War

Ukraine is often called the grain store of Europe. Belgium doesn’t import grain directly from Ukraine, but because the Russian invasion has stopped supplies grain prices have shot up. Prices were already edging higher due to rising energy costs. Belgium’s Farmers’ Union sees problems ahead for Belgian poultry and pig farmers. Grain is used in fodder. “The more the feed costs, the smaller profit margins get. This is a perfect storm: higher energy prices, a poor harvest due to heavy rains and the war” says Vanessa Saenen.

Fruit growers too are facing problems. Fruit supplies are unable to reach Ukraine and Russia. Many fruit growers also employ workers of Ukrainian heritage.

Fruit grower Cindy Ools employs a Ukrainian couple. They work with temporary contracts and were supposed to return home soon.

“They’ve been here since January sorting the fruit. They are only allowed to stay for 90 days. They spoke with their family recently. Fathers and brothers have been called up. Mothers and sisters are fleeing. Now they have been unable to reach them”.

Cindy is doing everything to get them to be allowed to stay, but the law says differently.

Brewery Huyghe of Melle (East Flanders) is feeling the impact too. It produces Delirium Tremens. Export to Russia represents up to 3% of turnover.

“It was a growing market for special beers” says Alain De Laet. “We now risk losing this market entirely”.

He’s worried Russians won’t be able to pay for supplies if the country is ejected from the Swift international payment system.

“We can offer up to 2 months credit but what if they can’t pay at the end of the day?” asks Alain.

The company also fears the price of malt, a key ingredient too will shoot through the roof. There’s also a shortage of bottles as a result of the pandemic.

Huyghe had found an alternative via Russia.

“We purchase 15 million bottles a year. If that stops, we’ll have to source in the EU and it will be hard to get hold of bottles”.

The Belgian diamond sector too fears the impact. Russia is supplier number 2 for raw diamonds, after Botswana. EU sanctions against Russia will be a blow. The sector believes ejecting Russia from Swift will be a disaster too. Diamonds need to be paid for. Without Swift that becomes impossible.

At the end of last year there was a rush on diamonds due to the pandemic. Halting imports from Russia could quickly trigger a further shortage.