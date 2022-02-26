Belgium sends convoy of military equipment to Ukraine

“Belgium’s general staff is drawing up an inventory of possible weapons from active stocks that we could do without and is also testing weapons that could be sent” the office of the defence minister says.

The weapons that are being tested are old stocks that were ready to be destroyed. These are the only surplus stocks that Belgium possesses.

Several EU nations are sending weapons to Ukraine.

Belgium has deployed a minehunter within the framework of deployments in the NATO area. Belgian jets and 50 members of the armed forces are also deployed to Estonia. Their mission will now be extended. Belgium provides support in the form of fighter-jets as the three Baltic nations do not possess this capability.



The defence ministry confirms that Belgium is also sending 300 soldiers to Romania as part of the 500-strong joint Franco-Belgian battalion.



Most of the troops belong to the 1/3 Lancers from the Marche-en-Famenne infantry battalion. Belgian forces will execute protection and deterrence missions.