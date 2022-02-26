Belgium sends weapons to Ukraine
The Belgian government has decided to supply weapons to the Ukrainian army. It’s a major change in Belgium’s position. Until now the country had agreed to send military equipment but no combat weapons.
Belgium will supply 2,000 machine guns to the Ukrainian army. Belgium is also sending 3,800 tons of fuel to supply Ukrainian forces.
The Belgian government is responding to a request from Kyiv to help it face off the Russian invasion. The fuel will be issued from Belgium’s national reserves.
Belgium is considering whether it can send any further aid from its active stocks.
Several EU nations including the Netherlands earlier decided to send weapons to Ukraine.