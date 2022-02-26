Beware of champagne adulterated with MDMA

The warning applies to 3 litre bottles of Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial displaying the batch number LAJ7QAB6780004. It can’t yet be excluded that other batches are also contaminated.

The bottles were sold online. The FAVV has no information about bottles ending up in Belgium. No cases of intoxication have yet been reported here. Anybody who purchased the champagne online is being urged to display caution and not to drink it. Even tasting without swallowing can have a disastrous affect.

When poured the adulteration is clearly to be seen. Champagne with MDMA doesn’t foam and has a reddish-brown colour that soon becomes darker. It tastes of aniseed.

In Germany one person has already died of the drink and seven people are critical. Four people are unwell in the Netherlands.

How the MDMA ended up in the bottles is a mystery. It’s unclear on which website the adulterated bottles were purchased.

MDMA is the scientific name for the substance commonly known as XTC.

Anybody who has imbibed the drink should alert the FAVV and call the anti-poison centre on 070 245 245.