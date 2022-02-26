Fleming Tom flees Kyiv for the Polish border

“It wasn’t easy” he tells VRT. “In Kyiv many people are in panic and are trying to get out. All the streets are blocked as a result. Russian tanks are driving through northern suburbs”.

The bus managed to leave the city by driving up the road in the wrong direction on a lane that was free of traffic.

“There were Ukrainian tanks rolling along the central reservation heading west to stop the Russians”.

Tom is heading for Poland because Kharkiv is unsafe: “Everybody is in the cellar or in the metro sheltering against the shelling. There’s not much I can do there. It’s best to spend a while in Poland”.

On the bus are numerous foreigners, who have been unable to leave the country because Ukrainian airspace has been closed.

“They include Belarusians scared they will be arrested. Many Ukrainian women and children too because men under 60 are not allowed to cross the border. Ukrainian men aged 16 to 60 have been asked to defend the country”.

Tom has few belongings with him.

“I did some shopping in Kyiv. I don’t know how long the journey will take. We stopped for a minute but everything was closed. I guess we will be at the border within eight hours but it will take a day to get across”.