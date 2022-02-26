VRT reporter taken for Russian saboteur

Marijn was stopped at a checkpoint manned by Ukrainian volunteers. The volunteers are stopping cars to check for Russian saboteurs.

“Nerves are frayed” says Marijn. “We noticed this this morning when we wanted to talk to people about the situation in a small village. I addressed them in Russian and soon tempers got frayed. They thought I could be a Russian saboteur or spy. The police had to attend the scene to calm things down”.

“This may sound a bit excessive, but I understand people’s fears. There have also been reports of Russian soldiers impersonating journalists”.