Wout van Aert is back!

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad covered 204.2 km finishing in Ninove (East Flanders) shortly after 4PM CET. It proved a convincing victory for Belgian champion Wout van Aert. For many kilometres of the race Tiesj Benoot set the pace, but on Mount Bosberg Van Aert sped ahead. Nobody else could keep up.

Italy’s Colbrelli was second with Belgian Greg Van Avermaet third.

And there is more excitement to look forward to. Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne is staged on Sunday.