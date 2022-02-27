“Halt Russia Today broadcasts” minister urges

“Russia Today is a broadcaster controlled by the Russian state. It is clear that they disseminate disinformation and propaganda in support of the Russian strategy in the armed conflict in Ukraine. I believe we can no longer accept that RT is made available by service providers” Mr Dalle wrote.

The media minister also asked the regulator to pass on his request to the Francophone regulator in Belgium as well as the European media watchdog. Mr Dalle has also written to the European authorities and the UK government requesting they too take RT off the air.