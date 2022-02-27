Belgian international development minister Meryame Kitir (Flemish socialist) is extremely worried about the situation in Ukraine.

“We see the situation deteriorate every day. Over 100,000 people have fled their homes and more will follow. There is enormous damage. We’re not letting the people of Ukraine down”.

The aid comes in addition to Belgian support via internationally funded organisations. The UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund that gets 17 million euros from Belgium each year has already designated 20 million dollars to help Ukraine.

Ms Kitir is worried about the safety of humanitarian aid shipments and their ability to access the country. “In addition to meeting immediate need the Belgian contribution will focus on protecting the civilian population as required by international humanitarian law” she says.