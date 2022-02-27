Big row on the coast over Ostend shrimp croquettes

The Koksijde mayor claims the decision was taken in a “backroom”: “It’s grotesque. We are the shrimp town par excellence. Our shrimp fishers mounted on horseback have been recognised by UNESCO as world heritage. Boats from Nieuwpoort and Zeebrugge also land shrimps. You can eat hearty shrimp croquettes along the entire coast. Even in Brussels delicious shrimp croquettes are to be had”.

Mr Vande Bussche says the name Ostend shrimp croquette should be turned into the Flemish shrimp croquette: “Just as is the case for stew and Belgian endives with ham this is a Flemish or even a Belgian dish. The trick is to use fresh North Sea shrimps. That is the baseline. It’s the caviar of the North Sea”.

The VLAM defends its decision to designate the Ostend shrimp croquette as a regional product. It says it bases decisions on the requests that are filed and Ostend had good arguments.

“Some products are produced in several towns. When one party takes an initiative, the others wake up. It’s up to them to table their dossier. Our adjudication committee that advises on regional products will look into the history of the matter. Other parties can certainly present their application” says Liliane Driesen.