Belgium closes airspace to Russian airlines
Belgian premier Alexander De Croo has announced Belgium is closing its airspace to Russian airlines.
Our European skies are open skies. They are open for those who bring people together, not for those who launch brutal attacks Mr De Croo tweeted.
Mobility minister Gilkinet says Europe must isolate Russia economically, financially and in the skies. Belgium is working with its EU partners to achieve this aim.
Belgium joins Germany, Poland, Estonia, the Czech Republic and many more countries in making the move.