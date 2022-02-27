Belgium pledges to accept Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian nationals do not require a visa to travel to Belgium and can stay here or in another EU state for up to 90 days.

Mr Mahdi is proposing the activation of an EU directive dating from 1991. It provides automatic protection across the EU without the need for refugees to follow the asylum procedure. The protection would apply for one year, a period of time that could twice be extended for one year.

East European nations back the idea too. Mr Mahdi is putting the proposal to the EU council of migration ministers.

If unsuccessful, Belgium will establish a separate status for Ukrainian refugees allowing them to stay here. Mr Mahdi is also setting up a taskforce to match the great willingness among Belgians to help and the needs of Ukrainians arriving here.

Mr Mahdi sees most refugees ending up in neighbouring countries, but if numbers are very large refugees will also arrive in Belgium: “We are opening our arms and hearts and must show Europe we are prepared to accommodate refugees”.