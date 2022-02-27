Belgium prepares 2nd weapons shipment to Ukraine
Belgium is preparing a new weapons shipment for Ukraine. Belgium is shipping 3,000 machine guns and 200 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
On Saturday Belgium decided on a first shipment of 2,000 machine guns. Personal military protective equipment including helmets and ballistic vests and night vision goggles are already underway.
“Ukraine has the right to defend itself against this Russian invasion” PM De Croo wrote on Twitter.