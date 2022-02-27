Exciting archaeological finds in Antwerp

During the Middle Ages the St Michael’s Abbey was one of the most important abbeys along the banks of the River Schelde or Scheldt. It was completely destroyed in 1830. Last September archaeologists started to uncover what had disappeared under the city over a century and a half ago.

In the northern zone of excavations the archaeologists unearthed the abbey’s cellars as well as foundations but also a Merovingian coin dating from the 7th century. It is one of the few artefacts that bear witness to the early Middle Ages in Antwerp.

Archaeologists also encountered things they hadn’t expected.

“We discovered a large number of burials. That surprised us” says archaeologist Anne Schryvers. “When the abbey was demolished warehouses were built here. We had thought they would have wreaked greater devastation. The remains we found were largely intact and we recovered a large number of skeletons”.

The southern zone too threw up surprises. “The walls we found didn’t form part of the abbey. We discovered the remains of the St Michael’s bastion. This was an extension of the Spanish walls defending Antwerp in the 16th century”.

“Among the most surprising discoveries were the remains of the Spijker Tower”.

Archaeologists found the cellar stairs, the base of the trusses and the remains of the tower entrance”.

The finds won’t remain visible for long. Construction work on a renovated St Michael’s Quay will start on 1 March.

The quay path that starts in the area that has already been renovated will continue here too. It’s going to be a green area with benches, a playground, a skate zone and two sports fields.