UGent brings exchange students home

Rector Van de Walle says there are insufficient guarantees the students can stay in Russia safely for the entire semester. Practical issues too have arisen. There is a risk bank transfers may become impossible and messages on social media may be blocked.

“We haven’t yet cancelled academic co-operation with Russian partners. But we don’t feel international student exchanges with Russian guest institutions are possible in the current context” says the rector.

Around 150 students and 66 staff at UGent are Russian, Ukrainian or Belarusian nationals. Some 100 Russian students study in Ghent and 40 Russian staff are at work. 39 students hail from Ukraine as well as 25 staff. Ten students and one staff member come from Belarus.

The activities of the Russia Platform, a body that brings scientists from different fields together, is not under threat. Existing academic co-operation with Russian partners is not being ended.