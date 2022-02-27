Unique photos reveal Ghent in the Fifties
Aerial photos dating from the Fifties have been digitised and are now available to a wider audience. The 2,000 aerial photos had been completely forgotten. They have now been digitised and are available online. They reveal parts of Ghent as it looked in the Fifties.
The photos were taken by the authorities preparing big new infrastructure works after the devastation of the Second World War.
The photos had been collecting dust in the Mobility and Public Works department of the Flemish government. Over 2,000 negatives from photos taken between 1954 and 1961 have now been scanned by a volunteer. The City of Ghent laid the results together to form one ginormous map that can now be consulted online.
Enter an address and you will be shown an aerial photo from today as well as the same place in the Fifties. You will notice a lot has changed in 50 years. Consult the map here.