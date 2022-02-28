32 reports of racism at football grounds every month in Belgium

The Belgian FA’s CEO Peter Bossaert told the papers that "Our fight against discrimination and racism remains an absolute priority. The many very regrettable incidents at the grounds of clubs in all divisions demonstrate the need for it".

"Last year, we took important steps as part of 'Come Together'. But there is still a lot of work to be done and we will continue to focus on this fight against racism".

Several workshops dedicated to tackling discrimination and racism have been organized over the past year. 188 members of football clubs from across Belgium and 185 referees took part in specific 'Come Together' training sessions.

According to figures from the Interior Ministry’s Football Cell during past three years just 18 cases of racism in football have been resulted in prosecution and sanctioning of the perpetrators. Difficulty in gathering evidence of racism is said to be an issue here.

The report on racism and discrimination in Belgian football has been published to coincide with Zero Discrimination Day.