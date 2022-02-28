Automatic refugee status for anyone from Ukraine

The Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration added that the agreement, the conditions of which come into force immediately across all 27 EU member states, stemmed from a Belgian request to activate an emergency directive that had remained dormant since 2001. During the interview Mr Mahdi did mention any potential impact the accord might have on nationals of countries other than Ukraine.

The rule granting “automatic protection” refugee status bypasses the normal asylum procedure. Although it is being applied with immediate effect it won’t be formally adopted into Belgian law until Thursday. It will be reassessed after 2 years.

Mr Mahdi says that the rule will apply for the next two year. Then an evaluation will be made of the situation in Ukraine before a decision is taken of whether to scrap, modify or extend the measure.

Mr Mahdi told Bel RTL that Belgium was ready to welcome its share of refugees. However, early indications seem to show many of those fleeing Ukraine “prefer to remain in the region, in neighbouring countries (that are in the EU) where they might have family”.