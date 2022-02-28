Belgians left stranded in Moscow after Europe closes airspace to Russian plane

One of the Belgians stranded in Moscow is Stefan Vandierendonck from Edegem, near Antwerp. He told VRT News that “Our flight to Brussels left at around 3pm (on Sunday). We assumed that it would land in Belgium. However, this was not the case and it turned back just west of Finland and headed for Moscow.

“During the flight it was explained that several European countries had closed their airspace to planes coming from Russia”. This meant that the plane wouldn’t have been able to land in Brussels. “While we were checking in, I heard from family in Belgium that Belgium airspace had been closed (to Russian planes), but we took off only to have to turn back just under an hour later”, Mr Vandierendonck said.

He added that he was surprised by the speed of the decision to close Belgian airspace to Russian planes. "I think that no one expected it to happen so quickly and certainly not without warning or a deadline to give people the chance to get themselves organised”.