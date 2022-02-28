Belgians left stranded in Moscow after Europe closes airspace to Russian plane
Several dozen Belgians have been left stranded in Moscow after their flight was forced to return to Russian capital. The flight was forced to return after the airspace of all 27 members states of the European Union was closed to Russian aircraft. The Belgian Foreign Ministry advises Belgium in Russia that want to return to Belgian to fly back “via a third country”.
One of the Belgians stranded in Moscow is Stefan Vandierendonck from Edegem, near Antwerp. He told VRT News that “Our flight to Brussels left at around 3pm (on Sunday). We assumed that it would land in Belgium. However, this was not the case and it turned back just west of Finland and headed for Moscow.
“During the flight it was explained that several European countries had closed their airspace to planes coming from Russia”. This meant that the plane wouldn’t have been able to land in Brussels. “While we were checking in, I heard from family in Belgium that Belgium airspace had been closed (to Russian planes), but we took off only to have to turn back just under an hour later”, Mr Vandierendonck said.
He added that he was surprised by the speed of the decision to close Belgian airspace to Russian planes. "I think that no one expected it to happen so quickly and certainly not without warning or a deadline to give people the chance to get themselves organised”.
Searching for an alternative
Stefan Vandierendonck is now searching for an alternative way of getting home. They were unable to help him at the airport. “The next flight was said to be to Istanbul on 7 March. I think that this is rather late, so I have opted to look for an alternative solution”. He hopes that he will be able to return home soon.
The Belgian Foreign Minister says that it sent a communiqué to Belgians known to be in Russia advising them that they could experience issues with their return journey to Belgium.
"Europe has closed its airspace to flights from Russia and as a retaliatory measure Russia has done the same for flights from the EU. We knew that this was a possibility and we warned travellers last week”, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Wouter Poels told VRT News. Mr Poels advises Belgians that want to return from Russia to quickly look for alternative travel arrangement. “You could travel by road to one of Russia’s neighbouring countries, or take the train, and fly on from there"