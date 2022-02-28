Sports
JIMMY BOLCINA

Club Brugge narrow the gap

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Sporting Charleroi came back from behind to claim a 2-3 victory away at Beerschot. On Saturday It was draws all round. The match between the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilloise and KAS Eupen ended goalless, as did KV Oostende’s match against Sint-Truiden and OH Leuven’s game against RSC Anderlecht. 

The only game with goals on Saturday was KV Mechelen’s 2-2 draw with Cercle Brugge.

On Sunday Club Brugge did what it had to do, beating Royal Antwerp FC 4-1. KRC Genk enjoyed a 2-0 win against KV Kortijk. It was another bad day for Standard de Liège. 

Despite playing the entire second half against 10 men, Standard were still beaten 0-1 by AA Gent. The last game of the weekend ended in a 1-0 win for Zulte Waregem against Seraign. 

The league table after 29 games

1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 64 points

2.Club Brugge – 57 points

3.Royal Antwerp FC – 53 points

4.RSC Anderlecht – 52 points

5.KAA Gent – 49 points

6.KV Mechelen – 46 points*

7.Sporting Charleroi – 46 points

8.KRC Genk – 44 points

9.Cercle Brugge – 39 points

10.KV Kortrijk – 38 points

11.Sint-Truiden – 37 points

12.OH Leuven – 37 points*

13.KV Oostende – 32 points

14.Standard de Liège – 29 points*

15.Zulte Waregem – 29 points

16.KAS Eupen – 28 points

17.RFC Seraing – 23 points

18.Beerschot – 16 points*

*=28 games played

