Club Brugge narrow the gap

The only game with goals on Saturday was KV Mechelen’s 2-2 draw with Cercle Brugge.

On Sunday Club Brugge did what it had to do, beating Royal Antwerp FC 4-1. KRC Genk enjoyed a 2-0 win against KV Kortijk. It was another bad day for Standard de Liège.

Despite playing the entire second half against 10 men, Standard were still beaten 0-1 by AA Gent. The last game of the weekend ended in a 1-0 win for Zulte Waregem against Seraign.