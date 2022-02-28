Club Brugge narrow the gap
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Sporting Charleroi came back from behind to claim a 2-3 victory away at Beerschot. On Saturday It was draws all round. The match between the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilloise and KAS Eupen ended goalless, as did KV Oostende’s match against Sint-Truiden and OH Leuven’s game against RSC Anderlecht.
The only game with goals on Saturday was KV Mechelen’s 2-2 draw with Cercle Brugge.
On Sunday Club Brugge did what it had to do, beating Royal Antwerp FC 4-1. KRC Genk enjoyed a 2-0 win against KV Kortijk. It was another bad day for Standard de Liège.
Despite playing the entire second half against 10 men, Standard were still beaten 0-1 by AA Gent. The last game of the weekend ended in a 1-0 win for Zulte Waregem against Seraign.
The league table after 29 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 64 points
2.Club Brugge – 57 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC – 53 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 52 points
5.KAA Gent – 49 points
6.KV Mechelen – 46 points*
7.Sporting Charleroi – 46 points
8.KRC Genk – 44 points
9.Cercle Brugge – 39 points
10.KV Kortrijk – 38 points
11.Sint-Truiden – 37 points
12.OH Leuven – 37 points*
13.KV Oostende – 32 points
14.Standard de Liège – 29 points*
15.Zulte Waregem – 29 points
16.KAS Eupen – 28 points
17.RFC Seraing – 23 points
18.Beerschot – 16 points*
*=28 games played