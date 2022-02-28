Consular teams deployed at Ukraine's borders to help Belgians leaving the country
The Belgian Foreign Ministry has dispatched consular teams to several frontier posts on Ukraine’s borders to offer Belgians leaving the country consular assistance. In a statement published on the Foreign Ministry website on Monday it said that Belgians wishing to leave Ukraine will be helped "in as far as this is possible". Ukraine has been facing a Russian invasion since Thursday.
Belgian consular assistance teams on site at the border posts at Medyka on Ukraine’s border with Poland, Košice in Slovakia, and Suceava in Romania. In Moldova, the honorary consul is located in the country’s capital Chisinau.
Anyone arriving in these neighboring countries can also contact the Belgian Embassy in the relevant country or contact the Foreign Ministry via its call center on (+32)2 501 40 00.
Recommendations to follow
The Foreign Ministry has issued advice to Belgians currently in Ukraine. Those that are in a safe place with adequate food are advised to remain indoors and keep away from windows. Those that are no longer able to remain where they are currently staying are advised to seek a safe place in their immediate locality.
If this is not possible, they are advised to try and leave the country if they believe that they can do so in safety. Obviously travel of any kind will be impossible in the event of a curfew. The Foreign Ministry goes on to say that any attempt to leave Ukraine could result in a long journey, so it is recommended that those that attempt to do so take enough food, fuel and water with them as well as warm cloths and blankets.
All Belgians that are in Ukraine are requested to register with the Travelers Online website and to contact the Belgian Embassy in Kiev. Finally, men between the ages of 16 and 60 that have duel Belgian-Ukrainian nationality are reminded that they are not allowed to leave Ukraine.