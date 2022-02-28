Consular teams deployed at Ukraine's borders to help Belgians leaving the country

The Foreign Ministry has issued advice to Belgians currently in Ukraine. Those that are in a safe place with adequate food are advised to remain indoors and keep away from windows. Those that are no longer able to remain where they are currently staying are advised to seek a safe place in their immediate locality.

If this is not possible, they are advised to try and leave the country if they believe that they can do so in safety. Obviously travel of any kind will be impossible in the event of a curfew. The Foreign Ministry goes on to say that any attempt to leave Ukraine could result in a long journey, so it is recommended that those that attempt to do so take enough food, fuel and water with them as well as warm cloths and blankets.

All Belgians that are in Ukraine are requested to register with the Travelers Online website and to contact the Belgian Embassy in Kiev. Finally, men between the ages of 16 and 60 that have duel Belgian-Ukrainian nationality are reminded that they are not allowed to leave Ukraine.