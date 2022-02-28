Flemish Government to invest 180 million euro in the creation of additional school places

The extra funding will be distributed according to the figures contained in the new edition of the “capacity monitor” that identifies municipalities, towns and cities where shortages of school place are expected in the 2027-2028 school year.

The recently published capacity monitor is the third of its kind to be published. The monitor predicts there to be a shortage of primary school place in just a few places within the Flemish Community. These are the Brussels-Capital Region (where the Flemish Community is responsible for Dutch-medium education) and several Flemish Brabant municipalities that are peripheral to Brussels.

However, demographic trends mean that there could be a shortage of as many as, 40,000 places in secondary education. At the request of the Flemish Education Minister, the new edition of the “capacity monitor” has also looked at special needs education for the first time. In the 2027-2028 an additional 3,500 special needs places will be required in primary education and 4,000 places in secondary education.

The extra funding to create additional places in primary schools will go to Dutch-medium schools in the Brussels-Capital Region and to Vilvoorde, Dilbeek, Halle and Beersel. These are all municipalities/towns that are either peripheral to Brussels or in the case of Halle are only around 15km from the capital.

The investment in secondary education will go to the creation of extra capacity in school in large cities (Antwerp, Brussels and Ghent), and large towns and smaller cities such as Kortrijk (West Flanders) and Mechelen (Antwerp Province). In addition to this investment will also be made in secondary education in Flemish Brabant municipalities close to Brussels such as Dilbeek, Vilvoorde and Halle.