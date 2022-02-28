PM convenes an inner cabinet meeting with military and intelligence chiefs

Earlier today Mr De Croo conferred with the heads of government of other EU member states, such as the Swedish Prime Minister Prime Ministers Magdalena Andersson and the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Their countries were the target of Russian threats on Friday.

The Belgian PM also spoke with the President of the Council Charles Michel. Later on Monday Mr De Croo will meet with the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis.

Belgium is preparing to send 300 soldiers to Romania as part of NATO's Rapid Reaction Force which is design to consolidate the Atlantic Alliance’s eastern flank.