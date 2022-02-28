Refugee Work Flanders satisfied with EU agreement on Ukrainian refugees
The NGO Refugee Work Flanders (Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen) has said that it is satisfied with the agreement reached by EU member states to offer automatic protection to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country. Under the terms of the agreement those leaving Ukraine to seek sanctuary in an EU member state will be offered the same protection and facilities like that given to asylum-seekers. However, they won't need to apply for asylum.
It is still unclear how many Ukrainian refugees each EU-member state will take. Belgium will certainly be taking in some refugees from Ukraine. However, the question remains of where they will be housed and how exactly this will be done.
Joost Depotter of Refugee Work Flanders told VRT News that "Apparently it is not the intention to accommodate the Ukrainians in existing facilities, but to let them flow through to accommodation on the private rental market. However, there are already issues there. So, measures will need to be taken to facilitate this”.