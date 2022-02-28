Refugee Work Flanders satisfied with EU agreement on Ukrainian refugees

It is still unclear how many Ukrainian refugees each EU-member state will take. Belgium will certainly be taking in some refugees from Ukraine. However, the question remains of where they will be housed and how exactly this will be done.

Joost Depotter of Refugee Work Flanders told VRT News that "Apparently it is not the intention to accommodate the Ukrainians in existing facilities, but to let them flow through to accommodation on the private rental market. However, there are already issues there. So, measures will need to be taken to facilitate this”.