Shots fired at restaurant in Schoten
The Antwerp Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a restaurant in Schoten, just outside Antwerp on Sunday night. A total of nine bullet holes were found in the windows and façade of Jack’s, a restaurant on the Bredabaan in Schoten, after it came under fire at around 4am on Monday. At forensics team has been sent to the scene.
An Examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead the investigation into the attack on the restaurant. Police and detectives from the Antwerp Judicial Authorities have already been to the scene.
The Judicial Authorities say that they are investigating whether the attack the restaurant is drugs related. The person that runs the restaurant is refusing to comment on the attack.