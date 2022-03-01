14-year-old boy found dead in house in Turnhout

The boy’s death came to light after his mother had gone to the police to express deep concern about the welfare of her three children, all of whom were living with their father.

Officers from the Turnhout Local Police Service went to the house where the children were living and found the body of the 14-year-old boy on a bed. The Judicial Authorities say that it is possible that he died as a result of a failure to get him medical assistance when he fell ill. The motive for this is currently being investigated. The two other children that were living at the house are both reported to be in good health.

The Antwerp Judicial Authorities Spokesman Kristof Aerts told VRT News that "An intensive investigation is ongoing. 6 adult residents, including the boy’s father have been questioned by police and the Examining Magistrate”.

The 6 adults that have been detained are three couples. They are all aged between 31 and 43.

"All 6 are currently under arrest to allow for further investigation into what exactly happened”, Mr Aerts added.