14-year-old boy found dead in house in Turnhout
A 14-year-old boy has been found dead at a house in Turnhout in Antwerp Province. Although the boy’s body was found on Friday, news of the discovery of the teenager’s body wasn’t released until Monday evening. The boy’s remains were found in a rented house where he lived with his father. 6 people, including the boy’s father have been detained. The lawyer of one of the people detained says that the boy died several weeks ago.
The boy’s death came to light after his mother had gone to the police to express deep concern about the welfare of her three children, all of whom were living with their father.
Officers from the Turnhout Local Police Service went to the house where the children were living and found the body of the 14-year-old boy on a bed. The Judicial Authorities say that it is possible that he died as a result of a failure to get him medical assistance when he fell ill. The motive for this is currently being investigated. The two other children that were living at the house are both reported to be in good health.
The Antwerp Judicial Authorities Spokesman Kristof Aerts told VRT News that "An intensive investigation is ongoing. 6 adult residents, including the boy’s father have been questioned by police and the Examining Magistrate”.
The 6 adults that have been detained are three couples. They are all aged between 31 and 43.
"All 6 are currently under arrest to allow for further investigation into what exactly happened”, Mr Aerts added.
Neglect
The 6 suspects have been arrested on suspicion of deliberately withholding food or care from the boy and of criminal negligence. An autopsy was carried out on the boy’s body last weekend.
"The autopsy was not able to reveal the cause of death with 100% certainty. Further investigation will be required”, the Judicial Authorities spokesman told VRT News.
The solicitor Bart Vosters, who is representing one of the women that have been arrested, says that the boy had been lying dead in bed for several weeks. He says that the family is religious and that he didn’t know whether the boy attended school or was taught at home.
The other children that were at the house are now being cared for elsewhere. They have not been arraigned by the Juvenile Magistrate.