14-year-old boy lay dead in bed for 2 months “In the hope that God would be able to do something”
A 14-year-old boy whose body was found at house in Turnhout (Antwerp Province) on Friday had been dead for almost two months. The boy’s father’s solicitor Peter Janssens says that the boy had been ill with flu-like symptoms but had appeared to be recovering just prior to his death. The solicitor adds that the reason that no steps were taken to arrange a funeral for the boy during the nearly two months since his death is linked to the religious beliefs held by his father.
Last Friday officers from the Turnhout Local Police Service found the body of a 14-year-old boy at a rented house in the town. 6 people, including the boy’s father were detained.
The father’s solicitor Peter Janssens says that the boy died almost two months ago. He had become ill with flu-like symptoms, possibly coronavirus. “He practiced sport at a high level. He was a boxer. He had become ill but was recovering. He even competed in a boxing match where you have to undergo medical checks. Afterwards he became ill again”, Mr Janssens said.
During the night on 4 January the boy’s health suddenly took a serious turn for the worse. “We are now awaiting the pathologists report”.
Faith
Mr Janssens says that the fact that the boy’s death remained unreported and undetected for so long is linked to faith. "They members of a kind of Pentecostal congregation that is more well-known in The Netherlands than here. The strictly follow the Bible”, Mr Janssens explained.
"The father had never been confronted with death, let alone with the death of a child. So, he reached out to the Bible. These people have an extreme fait hand out of pure desperation they clung on to the hope that God would still be able to do something”.
Mr Janssens went out to firmly dismiss any speculation about voodoo practices. “This is certainly not the case. These are people that are very religious”.
The family moved to Belgium a year ago and normally went to school. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic he was being taught at home, the solicitor told VRT News.
The boy’s father and 5 other adults that lived at the house were arrested. They will appear before a magistrate, who will decide on whether they should remain in custody later on Tuesday.