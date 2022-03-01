14-year-old boy lay dead in bed for 2 months “In the hope that God would be able to do something”

Mr Janssens says that the fact that the boy’s death remained unreported and undetected for so long is linked to faith. "They members of a kind of Pentecostal congregation that is more well-known in The Netherlands than here. The strictly follow the Bible”, Mr Janssens explained.

"The father had never been confronted with death, let alone with the death of a child. So, he reached out to the Bible. These people have an extreme fait hand out of pure desperation they clung on to the hope that God would still be able to do something”.

Mr Janssens went out to firmly dismiss any speculation about voodoo practices. “This is certainly not the case. These are people that are very religious”.

The family moved to Belgium a year ago and normally went to school. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic he was being taught at home, the solicitor told VRT News.

The boy’s father and 5 other adults that lived at the house were arrested. They will appear before a magistrate, who will decide on whether they should remain in custody later on Tuesday.