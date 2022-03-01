“150 Belgian hospital beds for Ukrainian patients”

Belgium is sending 130,000 flasks of anaesthetics as well as 1.28 million ampulla of sedatives and 167,000 ampulla of muscle relaxants. 428,000 surgical gloves and 10 million syringes are also on their way as well as equipment to support breathing.

The equipment and drugs will be supplied ASAP.

“This war is hitting the people of Ukraine hard,” said Mr Vandenbroucke. “We are trying to help as much as we can where we can”.

Preparations are also underway in hospitals. Belgium is earmarking 150 beds for Ukrainian patients and placing these at the disposal of the European commission.