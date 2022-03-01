“A hundred municipalities ready to accept Ukrainian refugees”

The figure shows a big increase. In the whole of last year only 118 Ukrainians sought international protection in Belgium. Last January 12 applications were made. Till 25 February 54 applications had been filed.

Most of Monday’s applications come from Ukrainians already in Belgium.

Belgian asylum secretary Mahdi (Flemish Christian democrat) is setting up a dedicated registration centre for Ukrainian refugees. It will be housed in the former Jules Bordet Hospital in Brussels. Ukrainians will be able to stay there for up to 3 days before they are given accommodation by local authorities.

A hundred Belgian municipalities have come forward to accept Ukrainian refugees. Private individuals willing to accommodate refugees can also inform their local authority of their willingness. Mr Mahdi has launched a special hashtag: #PlekVrij (FreeSpace).