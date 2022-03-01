At least 276 Belgians and close relatives in Ukraine

232 Belgian nationals are currently known to be in Ukraine. With them are 44 close relatives. However, it is not inconceivable that there are other Belgians in Ukraine whose presence there is unknown to the Foreign Ministry.

The Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès told VRT News that she is "very concerned" about the well-being of Belgians in Ukraine, Foreign Ms Wilmès added. "Our priority is and remains to guarantee consular assistance."

Teams of Belgian consular officials are also present at the borders between Ukraine and Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania.

Meanwhile, just over 900 Belgians are known to be currently in Russia. The Foreign Minister has also advised them to leave the country. Permanent residents are advised to check whether it is possible to return to Belgium, temporarily or otherwise. Although European airspace is closed to aircraft from Russia, it is still possible to return to Belgium via third countries.