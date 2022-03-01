Coronavirus figures all down
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show significant falls in the number of new infections, people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised and the number of people with the virus that are dying. During the latest 7-day period for which figures are available an average of fewer than 6,600 people tested positive for the virus each day. Hospital numbers have fallen to just over 2,300, of whom 240 are in intensive care.
During the week from 19 to 25 February an average of 6,625 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 31% compared with the previous week (12 to 18 February).
The number of coronavirus tests that are being carried out is down too. During the week from 19 to 25 February an average of 38,500 people in Belgium were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 14% down on the number of tests carried out during the previous week. Of those tested 19.9% tested positive for coronavirus.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals is down too. On Monday 28 February 2,319 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium, this is down 23% on a week earlier. Of these 240 are in intensive care, a fall of 24%. These figures included all patients with COVID-19, including those that were hospitalised for other reasons.
New admissions of patients hospitalised specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19 are down too. During the week from 22 to 28 February an average of 143 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day in Belgium. This is down 32% on the 7-day average for the previous week.
The 7-day average for the number of deaths is also down 32%. During the week from 19 to 25 February an average of 24 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 30,179 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 26 February 9,215,859 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 9,075,160 people (79% of the entire population) have been fully immunised. 7,007,933 people (61% of the entire population) have been given an additional, so-called “booster” jab.