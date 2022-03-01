Coronavirus figures all down

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals is down too. On Monday 28 February 2,319 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium, this is down 23% on a week earlier. Of these 240 are in intensive care, a fall of 24%. These figures included all patients with COVID-19, including those that were hospitalised for other reasons.

New admissions of patients hospitalised specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19 are down too. During the week from 22 to 28 February an average of 143 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day in Belgium. This is down 32% on the 7-day average for the previous week.

The 7-day average for the number of deaths is also down 32%. During the week from 19 to 25 February an average of 24 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 30,179 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.