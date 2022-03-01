Dave De Kock surrendered to Belgium

Dutch police escorted De Kock from prison to the Belgian border north of Antwerp this morning. He was handed over to the Belgian police in Essen. The rest of the journey was made in an unmarked vehicle. VRT understands he was first taken to a police station and will appear before a judge, who will decide on his continued arrest, in Dendermonde. De Kock is suspected of the murder and abduction of Dean Verberckmoes. The boy’s remains were discovered in the Dutch province of Zealand shortly after De Kock was arrested in the Netherlands.