Fourteen care homes face extra scrutiny

These are thirteen nursing and care homes and a group of assisted living facilities. They have been given notice to remedy serious operational shortcomings, caused by them having insufficient staff. They will now be inspected twice a year.

If there is no improvement in the quality of care they provide, they risk having their official recognition suspended or withdrawn.

By publishing this report, the Health Inspectorate and the Flemish Minister of Health Wouter Beke (CD&V) wish to bring transparency with regard to the inspections carried out at Flemish care facilities.