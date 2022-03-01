King Filip visits NATO HQ

Belgium’s Head of State King Filip visited the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation NATO on Tuesday morning. While at NATO’s Brussels HQ the King was given information about the Belgian military’s participation in a deterrence mission in Romania. The King was welcomed by the Belgian military’s Chief-of-Staff Admiral Michel Hofman. Also at Tuesday morning’s briefing were the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal), the Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) and the Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder (Francophone socialist).