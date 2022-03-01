Molenbeek police station attacked with Molotov cocktails

Video images show how the vandals set to work. They first threw a petrol bomb at the entrance to the police stations. A second projectile was hurled at police vehicles parked outside. Nobody was injured and damage is limited. Prosecutors have launched an investigation.

Carlo Medo of police union NSPV says the suspicion is that the attack was a response to increased police checks in recent days.

“Apparently some people can’t accept the police doing their job. In addition to being a violent attack it’s also very disheartening for colleagues trying to do their job properly. We’re saying it again: there needs to be a clamp down on violence against the police. We need zero tolerance” says Medo.