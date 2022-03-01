Russia’s war on Ukraine: nurse Ihor heads home to treat the wounded

Staying on in Flanders isn’t an option for the 55-year-old nurse, who is trained in the treatment of wounds. He says his family fully supports his decision.

Ihor arrived in Flanders in 1999 on a student visa. Today he has his own private surgery in Heusden and works at the AZ Jan Palfijn Hospital in Ghent. His work here will have to wait for the minute as he has more pressing matters on his mind. Together with several drivers the East Fleming is setting off to Ukraine in three ambulances. He intends to work there for at least three months.

“My field of expertise is wound treatment and that can come in handy during a war. Thanks to my training I am familiar with specialised techniques that are not used in Ukraine. This war must end and the victims need help. I’m not afraid. I will be doing what I was trained for. Today that is my only focus”.

Friends and strangers have been donating equipment.

“It’s been so busy” sighs Ihor. “People have been here with practically everything, lots of medical equipment”.

Ihor needs to examine everything first because room in the ambulances is limited. He doesn’t know where in Ukraine - a country the size of France - he will end up.

“I will hear when I arrive. A field hospital 40 km from the capital Kyiv is a possibility, but my colleagues will decide where I can be most of service. I’m also visiting my mum first. Then I will head for my place of work and immediately start treating the wounded”.